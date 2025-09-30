Assam's Durga Puja Festivities Subdued in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

In an unexpected turn of events, Durga Puja festivities in Assam are noticeably subdued this year following the recent death of celebrated singer-composer Zubeen Garg. Organizers have primarily focused on the ceremonial aspects of the festival, cancelling cultural events previously planned.

The atmosphere across the state is one of mourning, with the famed artist's presence felt through his music playing at various pandals as a heartfelt tribute. Many participants, including a school teacher and college student, expressed that Garg's passing has cast a shadow over the normally jubilant celebrations.

The Assam government is stepping in to ensure that rituals continue, extending a financial grant to thousands of Durga Puja Committees. Despite the solemn mood, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to visit pandals, reinforcing the importance of community and tradition during this challenging time.

