Assam's Durga Puja Festivities Subdued in Tribute to Zubeen Garg
Durga Puja celebrations in Assam have been understated following the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Organizers have cancelled cultural events, opting to focus solely on ritual observances. Tributes to Garg include playing his music at pandals. The state government provided financial support to aid the festivities.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Durga Puja festivities in Assam are noticeably subdued this year following the recent death of celebrated singer-composer Zubeen Garg. Organizers have primarily focused on the ceremonial aspects of the festival, cancelling cultural events previously planned.
The atmosphere across the state is one of mourning, with the famed artist's presence felt through his music playing at various pandals as a heartfelt tribute. Many participants, including a school teacher and college student, expressed that Garg's passing has cast a shadow over the normally jubilant celebrations.
The Assam government is stepping in to ensure that rituals continue, extending a financial grant to thousands of Durga Puja Committees. Despite the solemn mood, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to visit pandals, reinforcing the importance of community and tradition during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Tribute to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Narendra Modi's Legacy
Navratri Garba Tribute to Soldiers and Pioneering Digital India Conference
Sumo Ritual for Modi: Japanese Wrestler's Special Birthday Tribute