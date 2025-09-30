Left Menu

Unity and Culture Shine: PM Modi at Durga Puja in CR Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park, Delhi, on Ashtami. He worshipped the goddess and performed aarti at Kali Bari temple. His visit highlighted the cultural vibrancy and unity of the society. Security measures were stringent during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the vibrant Durga Puja festivities at Delhi's renowned CR Park on the auspicious day of Ashtami. He joined devotees in worshipping the goddess, accompanied by the resonant chanting of mantras.

During his visit, Modi performed an aarti at the iconic Kali Bari temple, attending the traditional celebrations reflecting rich Bengali customs. His participation underscored the celebration's emphasis on unity and cultural vibrancy in society.

In a subsequent post on X, he expressed hopes for the happiness and well-being of all. The Prime Minister's visit saw heavy security deployments, leading to regulated traffic in south Delhi.

