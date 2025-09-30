Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Connects with Migrant Workers During Durga Puja Festivities

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee visited Durga Puja pandals in Dum Dum, interacted with migrant workers, and assured them of state support. Accompanied by his daughter, he shared moments with the workers, emphasizing Bengal's spirit and resilience during the celebrations, while highlighting the government's ongoing commitment to their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee engaged with migrant workers during his visit to several Durga Puja pandals in Dum Dum on Tuesday. Alongside his daughter Azania, Banerjee paid homage at the Maha Ashtami celebrations.

Prominent stops included the Jayashree Club pandal, designed as a prison, where he encountered migrant workers who have returned to West Bengal for the festive period. Banerjee was observed addressing their grievances, promising continued governmental support.

In a symbolic gesture, he shared 'phuchka' with the workers, reinforcing his message of solidarity. Banerjee later shared on social media that the essence of West Bengal lies within its people and culture, pointing to the TMC's dedication to supporting its citizens, including through the newly announced 'Shramashree' scheme.

