Tragic Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Station: Assam Mourns

In a tragic incident at the Ennore thermal power station in Chennai, nine construction workers from Assam lost their lives after a building collapse. The accident has brought grief to the districts of Karbi Anglong and Hojai, where the victims hailed from.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news on 'X', stating, 'We are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities for the early return of their mortal remains.' The deceased workers were identified as Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen, and Dipak Raijung.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each family. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pledged Rs 10 lakh to each family and assured the transportation of the bodies to Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)