Tragic Collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Station: Assam Mourns
Nine construction workers from Assam died in a building collapse at the Ennore thermal power station in Chennai. The victims, hailing from Karbi Anglong and Hojai districts, will have their mortal remains returned home. Compensation was announced by Prime Minister Modi and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at the Ennore thermal power station in Chennai, nine construction workers from Assam lost their lives after a building collapse. The accident has brought grief to the districts of Karbi Anglong and Hojai, where the victims hailed from.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news on 'X', stating, 'We are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities for the early return of their mortal remains.' The deceased workers were identified as Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen, and Dipak Raijung.
In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each family. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pledged Rs 10 lakh to each family and assured the transportation of the bodies to Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Icons Honored, but Shadows Loom Over Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise
Honoring Assam's Brave Police: Commitment to Safety and Welfare
Assam Congress Demands Probe into Icon Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse
Centre invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.