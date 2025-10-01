World-renowned Business Strategist Hirav Shah has ignited discussions in the global music industry by juxtaposing the unbroken flow of Garba with the interrupted nature of modern concerts. Known for revolutionizing the strategies of entrepreneurs and entertainers, Shah points to Garba as a prime example of constant energy in live music.

Shah critiques the self-proclaimed "non-stop" concerts for their frequent pauses that detract from the audience's experience. He cites the vibrant Vadodara Garba as the benchmark, where thousands dance in flawless harmony without interruption, contrasting sharply with the stop-start nature common in concerts.

Proposing a paradigm shift, Shah suggests concert organizers focus on seamless transitions and respecting audience flow, inspired by the enduring success of Garba. He sees this non-stop model as a cost-free innovation that can transform concerts worldwide, encouraging a reconsideration of how live performances engage with audiences.

