Women's Initiative Paves Pathway in Palamu: A Grassroots Triumph
A group of 25 women in Palamu district, Jharkhand, utilized financial assistance from the Maiya Samman Yojana to repair a 1.5-km road. They collectively contributed part of their received aid, inspiring wider community support, and completed the construction on September 29 under local oversight.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of community leadership, 25 women beneficiaries of the Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' have repaired a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road in Palamu district. The project, funded by a portion of their scheme allotment, addressed significant local access issues.
The construction took place in Langditar Pichulia village, where each woman contributed Rs 2,000 from their Rs 2,500 aid. This grassroots effort inspired further support from other villagers, who facilitated equipment and materials transport.
Completed by September 29, the initiative was applauded by Deputy Commissioner Sameera S and Officer-in-Charge Prashant Prasad, who recognized the collective effort's impact on improving village access and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Land Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Man Killed After Durga Puja Fair
Jharkhand Armed Police Honor Centuries-Old Shastra Puja
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Man Trampled by Wild Elephants
Leadership Transition: Avinash Kumar Takes Charge as Jharkhand's New Chief Secretary