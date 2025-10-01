Women's Initiative Paves Pathway in Palamu: A Grassroots Triumph

In a remarkable display of community leadership, 25 women beneficiaries of the Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' have repaired a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road in Palamu district. The project, funded by a portion of their scheme allotment, addressed significant local access issues.

The construction took place in Langditar Pichulia village, where each woman contributed Rs 2,000 from their Rs 2,500 aid. This grassroots effort inspired further support from other villagers, who facilitated equipment and materials transport.

Completed by September 29, the initiative was applauded by Deputy Commissioner Sameera S and Officer-in-Charge Prashant Prasad, who recognized the collective effort's impact on improving village access and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)