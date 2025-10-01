Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Textiles: The Speed of Change

The Indian textile industry embraces swift changes driven by the Konica Minolta Nassenger series, praised as India's Best and Fastest Digital Textile Printer. With over 200 installations boosting operations, it offers unmatched speed, eco-friendly production, and reliability, aligning with India's smart manufacturing vision for global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:33 IST
The Indian textile industry is witnessing an unprecedented transformation with the introduction of the Konica Minolta Nassenger series. Celebrated as India's Best and Fastest Digital Textile Printer, this innovation is setting a new standard in textile manufacturing by delivering unmatched speed, quality, and sustainability.

Backed by more than 150 years of Japanese innovation, and with 200 installations nationwide, the Nassenger series supports textile clusters from Surat to Tirupur, becoming a trusted name among India's top textile players. With models like Nassenger SP-1e delivering up to 6,400 m²/hour, it's no wonder that industry leaders are embracing this technology.

As India aims for a future of smart, sustainable production, the Nassenger series is empowering Indian manufacturers to scale their operations efficiently, from large export houses to luxury fashion labels, making it a key growth engine for the sector.

