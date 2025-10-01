Left Menu

Ziro Festival 2025: A Symphony of Music, Mindfulness, and Eco-conscious Living

The 2025 Ziro Festival, hosted in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Valley, embodied an eco-conscious spirit, integrating music, art, and sustainable living. Signature Packaged Drinking Water highlighted this ethos with upcycled art installations and masterclasses. The event featured notable performances and dignitaries, reinforcing the harmony between culture and environmental mindfulness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:38 IST
The Ziro Festival 2025 in Arunachal Pradesh's picturesque Ziro Valley embraced eco-consciousness, merging it seamlessly with music and art. Hosted by Signature Packaged Drinking Water, the festival showcased their environmental initiatives, emphasizing sustainability and creativity.

Highlighting the event was an installation created from upcycled materials, alongside masterclasses focusing on the flow state of mind and cocktail making, which enriched the festival experience. Stages crafted by local Apatani artisans and biodegradable materials reflected the event's dedication to eco-friendly practices.

Performances featured renowned artists such as Shilpa Rao and Swanand Kirkire, while dignitaries including India's Union Minister Kiren Rijiju elevated the festival's profile, resonating with the festival's harmony between culture and nature.

