Ziro Festival 2025: A Symphony of Music, Mindfulness, and Eco-conscious Living

The Ziro Festival 2025 in Arunachal Pradesh's picturesque Ziro Valley embraced eco-consciousness, merging it seamlessly with music and art. Hosted by Signature Packaged Drinking Water, the festival showcased their environmental initiatives, emphasizing sustainability and creativity.

Highlighting the event was an installation created from upcycled materials, alongside masterclasses focusing on the flow state of mind and cocktail making, which enriched the festival experience. Stages crafted by local Apatani artisans and biodegradable materials reflected the event's dedication to eco-friendly practices.

Performances featured renowned artists such as Shilpa Rao and Swanand Kirkire, while dignitaries including India's Union Minister Kiren Rijiju elevated the festival's profile, resonating with the festival's harmony between culture and nature.