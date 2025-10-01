Left Menu

Strength Amid Struggles: Inside RSS's Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS during its centenary celebrations, highlighting the organization's resilience and dedication to nation-building despite facing historical adversities. The event underscored the RSS's commitment to societal unity and constitutional faith, along with unveiling a commemorative coin and stamp in its honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its unwavering commitment to nation-building and resilience in the face of adversity during its centenary celebrations. Despite historical attempts to undermine it, Modi emphasized that the RSS has consistently prioritized the nation's welfare, holding firm to its values of unity and democracy.

Addressing participants, Modi lauded the RSS's contributions to society, citing its efforts to promote harmony and service across India. He acknowledged the organization's volunteer base, which has historically supported significant national crises, such as wars and refugee crises, by providing essential aid. The RSS's foundation on Vijaya Dashmi a century ago, he noted, represents a continuity of patriotic service in India.

In a significant gesture, Modi unveiled a special postage stamp and a Rs 100 commemorative coin featuring symbolically rich images, to honor the RSS's legacy. Highlighting its enduring spirit in times of trial, the Prime Minister credited the organization's leaders for promoting societal integration and harmony, asserting that its centennial marks a milestone in India's cultural and national narrative.

