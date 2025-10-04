Mysterious Demise of Zubeen Garg: Assam's Quest for Justice
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes the difficulty of probing cultural icon Zubeen Garg's mysterious death in Singapore due to jurisdictional limitations. The investigation hinges on witnesses returning to Assam. A judicial commission, led by Justice Soumitra Saikia, is established to oversee the case, ensuring transparency and justice.
The death of beloved Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore has prompted significant concerns from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM acknowledged the jurisdictional barriers preventing Assam Police from investigating the incident in Singapore.
Sarma stressed the importance of witnesses returning to Assam to aid the inquiry. The state CID, which has issued notices to relevant individuals in Singapore, emphasizes that public pressure may expedite cooperation.
To further ensure justice, a one-man judicial commission, headed by Gauhati High Court's Justice Soumitra Saikia, will oversee the case. Sarma assures this independent body will bring clarity and transparency to the high-profile investigation.
