Egg Throwing Incident Sparks Tension During Durga Idol Immersion

In Chaderghat, participants of a Durga idol immersion procession faced an unexpected disruption when eggs were allegedly thrown at them, according to police reports on Sunday.

Mild tension arose close to midnight as community members gathered in large numbers to demand action after the alleged egg-hurling incident, which was said to have originated from a building nearby.

Police swiftly responded to de-escalate the situation, deploying additional forces and setting up a picket. An official confirmed that investigations, including CCTV footage examinations, are ongoing to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)