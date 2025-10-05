Left Menu

Egg Throwing Incident Sparks Tension During Durga Idol Immersion

A Durga idol immersion procession in Chaderghat was disrupted as participants alleged eggs were hurled at them. The incident prompted mild tension, but police quickly controlled the situation. Additional forces were dispatched, and investigations, including CCTV examinations, are underway to uncover the truth behind the claims.

Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:46 IST
Egg Throwing Incident Sparks Tension During Durga Idol Immersion
  • India

In Chaderghat, participants of a Durga idol immersion procession faced an unexpected disruption when eggs were allegedly thrown at them, according to police reports on Sunday.

Mild tension arose close to midnight as community members gathered in large numbers to demand action after the alleged egg-hurling incident, which was said to have originated from a building nearby.

Police swiftly responded to de-escalate the situation, deploying additional forces and setting up a picket. An official confirmed that investigations, including CCTV footage examinations, are ongoing to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

