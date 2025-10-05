Unveiling the Shadows: Calls for Reform and Transparency in Kerala's Devaswom Boards
Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan has criticized the management of Devaswom Boards in Kerala, accusing them of lacking transparency and being involved in financial mismanagement. Highlighting issues such as missing temple assets, he urges the government to appoint IAS officers for more efficient oversight and calls for central agency investigations into the ongoing gold-plating controversy in Sabarimala.
Prominent Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan has raised alarms over the alleged mismanagement within Kerala's Devaswom Boards, highlighting the need for greater transparency and professional oversight in their administration.
Natesan, who serves as the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), accused Devaswom employees of participating in secretive groups that exploit wealthy devotees, especially in the wake of the gold-plating controversy at Sabarimala Temple.
He advocated for IAS officers to lead management roles for accountability and urged government intervention to ensure temple assets contribute positively to society.
