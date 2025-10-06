Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils India's Second Eco-Friendly Mahout Village

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated India's second 'mahout village' in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, housing elephant caretakers. The village features solar-powered facilities to support all 47 mahout households. The initiative preserves tribal knowledge in elephant management and offers recruitment opportunities for indigenous communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has inaugurated India's second 'mahout village' at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, further boosting infrastructure for elephant caretakers.

The new village, located at the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp, comprises 47 staff quarters costing Rs 5.4 crore and utilizes a robust solar energy system to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. This eco-friendly setup includes a 124 kWp solar plant, a 516 kWh battery bank, and a 100 kW inverter providing green power to the mahout households.

With the existing 'mahout village' at Theppakadu in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the Tamil Nadu government's project also emphasizes integrating traditional tribal expertise in elephant management through direct recruitment from indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

