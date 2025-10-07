Left Menu

IHCL Opens Restored Heritage Retreat in Rajasthan

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has launched a 17-key heritage retreat in Mandawa, Rajasthan, under its SeleQtions brand, showcasing a blend of authentic Rajasthani architecture and modern luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:10 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has expanded its SeleQtions brand with the introduction of a new heritage retreat, Gulab Haveli, in Mandawa, Rajasthan. The 17-key hotel is located in a historic location and offers a unique blend of authentic Rajasthani architecture and modern comforts.

This inaugural event marks another step in IHCL's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage while providing guests with contemporary luxury experiences. The restoration project reflects IHCL's dedication to safeguarding the country's cultural treasures.

According to Deepika Rao, IHCL's Executive Vice President of New Businesses and Hotel Openings, the new retreat is a tribute to Rajasthan's rich heritage and artistic spirit, perfectly captured through its meticulously restored architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

