Tragedy Strikes: Senior Marcher Passes Away During Historic Foot March
A 73-year-old participant of the 'Ek Kadam Gandhi Ke Saath' foot march from Varanasi to Delhi died in Bhadohi. Identified as Shyam Narayan Mishra, he was found unresponsive due to suspected brain haemorrhage. Despite the loss, the march continued to its destination at Delhi’s Rajghat.
- Country:
- India
A 73-year-old man participating in the 'Ek Kadam Gandhi Ke Saath' foot march tragically passed away, officials revealed on Tuesday. The event, which spans 55 days from Varanasi to Delhi, encountered the loss in the Bhadohi district.
Shyam Narayan Mishra, residing in Mumbai's Goregaon, was discovered unresponsive in his lodging. According to Arvind Anjum, secretary of the Sarva Seva Sangh, Mishra was found on Monday morning after the group halted overnight in Gopiganj.
With suspected underlying health conditions like hypertension and diabetes, Mishra is believed to have died from a brain haemorrhage. As a mark of respect, his body was kept at a guest house before being transferred to his family. Despite the incident, the march proceeded to Delhi, covering 150 participants from 20 states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
