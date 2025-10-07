Left Menu

CBIS 2025: Innovation Meets Opportunity in India’s Ceramic & Bath Industry

Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt. Ltd. announces the 2025 edition of the Ceramic & Bath Industry Show (CBIS), an event featuring innovations in the sector. Scheduled for October 8-10 in Mumbai, it connects global buyers and suppliers, focusing on sustainability and pioneering design in India’s rapidly growing ceramic and bath market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:49 IST
CBIS 2025: Innovation Meets Opportunity in India’s Ceramic & Bath Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt. Ltd. is once again setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in the ceramic and bath industry with the second edition of the Ceramic & Bath Industry Show (CBIS) 2025. This pivotal event is scheduled for October 8-10 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, reaching out to a global audience of manufacturers, buyers, and design professionals.

CBIS 2025 arrives at a time of exponential growth in India's ceramic tiles and bath fittings market, fueled by urbanisation and increasing consumer demand for sustainable materials. Highlights of the show include cutting-edge product showcases, live demonstrations, and exclusive insights into sustainability trends, setting the future course for the industry.

Looking to the future, Executive Director Manoj Gopalani announced a significant transformation for CBIS. In 2026, the event will evolve into the Construction & Building Industry Show, expanding its scope to include a comprehensive array of construction materials and technologies, cementing its place as a key player in India's dynamic infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Reserve Focus

Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Re...

 Global
2
Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

 United States
3
Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

 Global
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025