CBIS 2025: Innovation Meets Opportunity in India’s Ceramic & Bath Industry

Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt. Ltd. is once again setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in the ceramic and bath industry with the second edition of the Ceramic & Bath Industry Show (CBIS) 2025. This pivotal event is scheduled for October 8-10 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, reaching out to a global audience of manufacturers, buyers, and design professionals.

CBIS 2025 arrives at a time of exponential growth in India's ceramic tiles and bath fittings market, fueled by urbanisation and increasing consumer demand for sustainable materials. Highlights of the show include cutting-edge product showcases, live demonstrations, and exclusive insights into sustainability trends, setting the future course for the industry.

Looking to the future, Executive Director Manoj Gopalani announced a significant transformation for CBIS. In 2026, the event will evolve into the Construction & Building Industry Show, expanding its scope to include a comprehensive array of construction materials and technologies, cementing its place as a key player in India's dynamic infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)