UK and India Forge New Film Partnership

The British Film Institute (BFI) announced a significant collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai. This agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to enhance joint film projects and professional exchanges between the UK and India.

The MoU seeks to boost skills development and industry growth by promoting cultural and educational exchanges. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed it as the start of a 'new chapter' in UK-India cultural collaboration.

The agreement coincides with an announcement from Starmer that Bollywood productions will resume in the UK, creating thousands of jobs and further solidifying cultural ties between the two nations.