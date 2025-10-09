Insight into Ratan Tata: A Legacy Beyond Business
Harish Bhat's upcoming book, 'Doing the Right Thing', offers a personal reflection on Ratan Tata's legacy of value-driven leadership. Scheduled for release on October 30, the book highlights Tata's integrity and compassion. It explores his life and principles through anecdotes and first-hand insights.
Penguin Random House India is set to publish 'Doing the Right Thing', a compelling reflection on Ratan Tata's life, penned by Tata veteran Harish Bhat. Announced on the first anniversary of Tata's passing, the book highlights his principle-driven leadership.
Spanning nearly four decades of Bhat's insights, the book is both a tribute and a practical guide. It delves into the ethical decisions and compassionate actions of Ratan Tata, a revered industrialist who died last year at age 86.
The book, slated for release on October 30, promises to provide an intimate view of Tata's values and leadership, endorsed by industry leaders including Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran.
