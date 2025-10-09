Assam's Swift Justice: BJP's Strides in Zubeen Garg's Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state's BJP administration for its prompt response in the Zubeen Garg death investigation. Speaking at a programme in Dhemaji, Sarma emphasized the swift arrests of five suspects connected to Garg's demise in Singapore, highlighting BJP's commitment to justice.

Comparing past and present governance, Sarma criticized the Congress for its inaction in similar situations, specifically referencing the delayed response during renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika's death. He assured the public that a charge sheet would be filed within three months, underscoring faith in the ongoing investigation.

Sarma detailed the suspects arrested, including Zubeen's cousin and manager, asserting that the progress achieved was unprecedented. More than 60 FIRs catalyzed the need for a comprehensive probe led by a Special Investigation Team, reflecting the state's dedication to transparency and justice.

