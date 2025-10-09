Left Menu

Vice President Honors Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will commemorate socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary in Bihar's Saran district. His visit includes a tribute at Sitab Diara and a stop at Prabhavati Pustakalaya, named after Narayan's wife. This event highlights Narayan's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:05 IST
Vice President Honors Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar
Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will honor socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar to commemorate his birth anniversary.

The Vice President's office announced a day-long visit to the Saran district, where Radhakrishnan will pay tribute at Narayan's ancestral village, Sitab Diara.

Additionally, Radhakrishnan will visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, a library named for Narayan's wife, Prabhavati Devi, signifying the lasting impact of the couple's contributions.

TRENDING

1
Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Algeria Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Global
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
4
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025