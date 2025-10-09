Vice President Honors Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar

On Saturday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will honor socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar to commemorate his birth anniversary.

The Vice President's office announced a day-long visit to the Saran district, where Radhakrishnan will pay tribute at Narayan's ancestral village, Sitab Diara.

Additionally, Radhakrishnan will visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, a library named for Narayan's wife, Prabhavati Devi, signifying the lasting impact of the couple's contributions.