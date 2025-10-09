Vice President Honors Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will commemorate socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary in Bihar's Saran district. His visit includes a tribute at Sitab Diara and a stop at Prabhavati Pustakalaya, named after Narayan's wife. This event highlights Narayan's enduring legacy.
Updated: 09-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:05 IST
On Saturday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will honor socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar to commemorate his birth anniversary.
The Vice President's office announced a day-long visit to the Saran district, where Radhakrishnan will pay tribute at Narayan's ancestral village, Sitab Diara.
Additionally, Radhakrishnan will visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, a library named for Narayan's wife, Prabhavati Devi, signifying the lasting impact of the couple's contributions.
