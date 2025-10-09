M S Dhoni Unveils New Cricket Stadium in Madurai
M S Dhoni visited Madurai to inaugurate a new international-standard cricket stadium developed by the Velammal Educational Trust and TNCA. The Rs 325 crore facility covers 11.5 acres with a 7,300 seating capacity near Velammal Hospital.
- Country:
- India
Cricket legend M S Dhoni was greeted by throngs of fans upon his arrival at the airport in Madurai on Thursday. The former Indian cricket team captain was in town to inaugurate a newly constructed international-standard cricket stadium.
The state-of-the-art facility has been developed by the Velammal Educational Trust with backing from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The stadium promises to elevate the local cricket infrastructure to new heights.
Situated on Chinthamani Ring Road, near Velammal Hospital, the stadium reportedly costs Rs 325 crore, spans 11.5 acres, and offers seating for up to 7,300 spectators, according to reliable sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Tamil Nadu Cough Syrup Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Demands Accountability
Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress
Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Thriving Economy at Global Startup Summit
Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary Twist
Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy