From Pilot to Orbit: India's Historic Journey to the ISS

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become a symbol of national pride as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). During an engaging session with students in Goa, he eloquently described how going to space changes one's perception of identity and nationality.

Shukla emphasized that in space, worldly identities dissolve, and Earth as a whole becomes one's identity. He recalled the emotional moment of seeing India from space and shared the experiences that challenged his initial expectations, from floating while sleeping to the overwhelming view of Earth.

The mission, part of the Axiom-4 project, marks a significant milestone for India in international space exploration. Shukla's insights into life aboard the ISS captivated students, highlighting humanity's insignificance against the vastness of space.

