Star-Powered Stories: A Glimpse into Hollywood and Music Headlines

The entertainment world mourns the loss of legendary actress Diane Keaton and singer John Lodge, while celebrating Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal's performances in 'Hamnet'. George Clooney draws from his life for 'Jay Kelly'. Taylor Swift breaks UK chart records with 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

Updated: 12-10-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The passing of celebrated actress Diane Keaton at 79 and The Moody Blues' bassist John Lodge at 82 has left a void in the entertainment industry. Both were celebrated for their contributions to film and music, with Keaton becoming an icon through roles like 'Annie Hall', and Lodge's enduring legacy with The Moody Blues.

Meanwhile, the film 'Hamnet', starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, has gained critical acclaim, depicting a fictionalized account of Shakespeare's family. Directed by acclaimed director Chloe Zhao, the film explores deep emotional terrain and has positioned itself as an early contender in the awards season circuit.

Additionally, Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' has made a spectacular debut on the UK charts, swiftly claiming the top position and setting streaming records. In a surprising twist, George Clooney takes inspiration from his own life to tackle the role of an ageing superstar in 'Jay Kelly', blending humor with insights into the cost of celebrity.

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

