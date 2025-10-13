Justice for Zubeen: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Cultural Icon's Death
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has criticized the progress of investigations into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, alleging government reluctance in uncovering the truth. The Congress initiated a '#Justice for Zubeen Garg' campaign. Gogoi claims the BJP is using religious politics for distraction, while public demands justice for Garg.
In a bold statement, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of stalling investigations into the mysterious death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month.
Gogoi, expressing skepticism about the intention to reveal the truth, launched a '#Justice for Zubeen Garg' campaign, echoing public desire for clarity.
He criticized the BJP for distracting the public with religious politics and highlighted a perceived failure in providing clear answers and delivering justice for the cultural icon.
