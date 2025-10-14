Legacy of Diane Keaton: A Iconic Journey in Film, Fashion, and Design
US actress Diane Keaton, known for her role in the 1977 film 'Annie Hall,' has passed away at 79. Winning an Academy Award, she was celebrated for her dynamic career that spanned acting, fashion, and design. Publisher Rizzoli confirmed her passing, acknowledging her vast influence across these fields.
Venerated U.S. actress Diane Keaton, best remembered for her role in the 1977 film 'Annie Hall,' has died at the age of 79. Keaton's role as an eccentric, insecure girlfriend won her an Academy Award and left an indelible mark on Hollywood.
Rizzoli, the publishing company known for releasing several of her books, announced her death in a heartfelt statement. The publisher praised Keaton as an 'icon whose influence spanned film, fashion, and design,' underscoring the multifaceted nature of her illustrious career.
Over the decades, Keaton's contributions extended far beyond acting, with her unique sense of style and design sensibilities earning her admiration across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
