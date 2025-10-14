Left Menu

Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Late Actor Diane Keaton

Keanu Reeves fondly remembered the late Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton, calling her a generous artist and special person. Keaton, known for films like 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather', passed away at 79. Reeves praised their work together in 'Something's Gotta Give' and her storied career.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Diane Keaton, an Oscar-winning actress renowned for her roles in iconic films such as 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather'. Keaton, who passed away on October 11 at the age of 79, was remembered by Reeves as a 'generous artist' and a 'very special person'.

Reeves reflected on their collaboration in the 2003 romantic comedy 'Something's Gotta Give', directed by Nancy Meyers, which also starred Jack Nicholson and became a box office success. He fondly recalled Keaton's camaraderie with Nicholson, noting the 'fondness and love' they shared both on and off screen.

Born in Santa Ana, California, Keaton pursued her passion for theatre and singing before making her mark on Broadway in the production of 'Hair' and later in Woody Allen's 'Play It Again, Sam', which earned her a Tony nomination. Keaton's film debut came in 1970, but her breakthrough role was in the 1972 classic 'The Godfather', directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

