Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM for Quality Boost in Mango Beverages

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made a formal request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct mango beverage manufacturers to enhance their product quality. The Chief Minister emphasized that the pulp content should meet the 18-20% requirement as specified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Stalin pointed out that the current industry practice falls short of these standards and urged the central government to enforce compliance. In a previous letter dated June 24, the lack of adherence to FSSAI guidelines was brought to the Prime Minister's attention, yet no response has been received.

Beyond pulp content, Stalin emphasized the importance of supporting Tamil Nadu's mango export strategy by diversifying products and improving infrastructure. Assistance from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is sought to bolster the state's export potential, benefiting farmers and contributing to the national economy.

