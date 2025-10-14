Heroic Nepali Student's Journey from Captivity to Heroism

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old Nepali student who was studying in Israel, has had his valiant efforts highlighted posthumously after a tragic end. Bipin was taken by Hamas during an attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. Despite being captured, his actions meant saving 17 individuals during the assault.

His family, located in western Nepal, had been clinging to hope for his safe return, until news of his death became definitive. Israeli officials confirmed the grim reality to both Bipin's family and the Nepali ambassador to Israel. The Israel Defence Forces have expressed their condolences and are working to ensure his body is repatriated for proper burial in Nepal.

Eyewitnesses accounted Bipin's heroism during the attack, sharing how he managed to neutralize grenades thrown at him, thus saving multiple lives. Bipin's mother and sister, though currently in the US, are making arrangements to return home. His story stands as a testament to courage in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)