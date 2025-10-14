Left Menu

Bru Community's History Sparks Controversy in Tripura

The Bru People Organisation (BPO) of Tripura has urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to correct an erroneous statement regarding the community's origins made during a recent speech. The Bru (Reang) were incorrectly identified as originating from Bangladesh, rather than as indigenous to Tripura before Indian partition.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:17 IST
A Tripura-based organization representing the Bru community, known as Reangs, has called out Chief Minister Manik Saha for a mistaken remark about their origins. The Bru People Organisation (BPO) insists that Saha's remarks, made during an October 8 speech in South Tripura, incorrectly described the community as second settlers from Bangladesh.

The BPO President, S K Msha, clarified in a statement that the Brus are indigenous to Tripura. Before India's partition, Tripura was a vast kingdom from which some tribal people might have relocated, but the Brus have always been firmly rooted within India. The BPO anticipates a corrigendum from the Chief Minister to rectify the mistake, as his statement has caused emotional concern within the community.

In contrast, 'Amra Bangali', a socio-political group, stated that the Chief Minister's remarks align with historical narratives, arguing he's unfairly targeted due to his Bengali ethnicity. The controversy unfolds as over 8,000 Bru families begin re-settling in Tripura based on a 2020 agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

