Tragic Fire Engulfs Dhaka Garment Factory, Claims 16 Lives

A deadly fire broke out in a chemical warehouse next to a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing at least 16 workers on Tuesday. According to officials, the fire started in the Rupnagar area, engulfing the Anwar Fashion Garments Factory and Shah Alam Chemical Warehouse, in what is suspected to be a chemical explosion.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing, with the Fire Service and Civil Defence carefully examining the hazardous site via drones and loop monitors. Identifying victims is challenging, as their faces are unrecognizable from the fire; identification may require DNA testing, authorities stated.

The tragic incident spotlights Bangladesh's history of industrial disasters, often attributed to inadequate safety measures. This echoes previous calamities, including the 2021 food factory fire and the Rana Plaza collapse. Officials are conducting thorough investigations and have committed to providing assistance to the victims' families.

