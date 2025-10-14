Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Dhaka Garment Factory, Claims 16 Lives

A devastating fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claimed the lives of at least 16 workers and injured several others. The blaze started in a chemical warehouse and spread to a garment factory. The victims, trapped between floors, were likely killed by toxic fumes. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:36 IST
Tragic Fire Engulfs Dhaka Garment Factory, Claims 16 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A deadly fire broke out in a chemical warehouse next to a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing at least 16 workers on Tuesday. According to officials, the fire started in the Rupnagar area, engulfing the Anwar Fashion Garments Factory and Shah Alam Chemical Warehouse, in what is suspected to be a chemical explosion.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing, with the Fire Service and Civil Defence carefully examining the hazardous site via drones and loop monitors. Identifying victims is challenging, as their faces are unrecognizable from the fire; identification may require DNA testing, authorities stated.

The tragic incident spotlights Bangladesh's history of industrial disasters, often attributed to inadequate safety measures. This echoes previous calamities, including the 2021 food factory fire and the Rana Plaza collapse. Officials are conducting thorough investigations and have committed to providing assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
2
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States
3
U.S. Markets Juggle Earnings Upswing Amid Trade War Concerns

U.S. Markets Juggle Earnings Upswing Amid Trade War Concerns

 Global
4
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025