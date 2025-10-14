Mizoram's Tourism Boom: Unlocking Potential with Rail Connectivity
Mizoram emerges as a leading tourist spot in Northeast India with over 5.2 lakh visitors in 2024. New rail connectivity is expected to boost numbers further. Emphasizing traditional ethics and hospitality, Mizoram aims to leverage tourism for economic gains while highlighting its rich heritage and historical sites.
Mizoram is rapidly establishing itself as a premier tourist destination in the Northeast, with over 5.2 lakh tourists visiting in 2024, marking a 139.5% increase from the previous year, according to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.
The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a challenging project in Indian Railway history, is expected to further boost tourist numbers by linking the state's capital, Aizawl, with the national railway network via Assam's Silchar town.
Highlighting Mizoram's rich heritage and scenic sites, Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of showcasing Mizo traditions and ethics to visitors, with tourism poised as a key driver for reclaiming wealth drained from the state and supporting economic growth.
