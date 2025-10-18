Actor Vijay’s TVK credits Rs 20 lakh to families of Karur stampede victims

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party on Saturday said Rs 20 lakh each has been credited to the families of those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede on September 27.

The sum was directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected families, the party said.

"The money, Rs 20 lakh each, has been sent to 39 families, totalling to Rs 7.8 crore," the party said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Though the actor had planned to meet the victims' families in person and distribute the ex-gratia after consoling them, he had decided to ensure the relief amount reached them first, a TVK functionary said and added other affected families too would receive the ex-gratia.

"The TVK members had obtained my bank account details for crediting Rs 20 lakh. Accordingly, the amount was transferred to my account today," Selvarani, who lost her daughter in the stampede that claimed 41 lives, told reporters in Karur.

In addition to the fatalities, over 60 persons were injured in the tragic stampede. Following the incident, the TVK had announced to provide Rs 20 lakh as relief to the families which lost their kin and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.

The TVK would adopt the families of the victims and support them in education and employment as long-term measure, the party had earlier announced.

