Deepavali Shines Through the Rains in Tamil Nadu
Despite heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu celebrated Deepavali with enthusiasm. The government allowed firecrackers for two hours daily, citing a Supreme Court ruling. Governor RN Ravi and leaders extended their greetings, emphasizing prosperity, peace, and unity. Actor Rajinikanth met fans, and Kamal Haasan conveyed greetings on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite torrential rains, the spirit of Deepavali illuminated Tamil Nadu as celebrations persisted with traditional fervor on Monday.
The Tamil Nadu government allowed the bursting of firecrackers for two hours each day, according to a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, urging caution in sensitive areas.
Governor RN Ravi and political figures offered festive wishes, promoting unity and peace, while notable actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also extended their greetings via social platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
