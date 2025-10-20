Illuminating Tradition: Diwali 2025 at the Texas Governor's Mansion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted the Diwali 2025 celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion, reflecting the growing influence of the Indo-American community. The event was attended by prominent personalities, emphasizing cultural inclusivity and the ongoing strength of the India-US relationship, while highlighting the community's contributions to Texas's prosperity.
- Country:
- United States
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued a celebrated tradition by hosting the Diwali 2025 festivities at the Governor's Mansion on Sunday. The annual event, significant in strengthening Indo-American ties, drew important figures including the Consul General of India in Houston, D. C. Manjunath, alongside influential community members and elected officials.
In a symbolic gesture representing the triumph of goodness and light, Governor Abbott, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott, lit the ceremonial lamp. During the event, the Governor acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Indian-American community to Texas's innovation and diversity, underscoring their role in the state's development.
The Consul General extended his gratitude for the recognition and support of Indian culture, highlighting that such events foster mutual understanding and enhance the bilateral relationship between India and the United States. Since 2018, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Diwali celebration has become a testament to Texas's inclusive nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
