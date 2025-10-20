Left Menu

Lights of Tradition: Deepotsav Illuminates Ayodhya with Record-Breaking Glow

Uttar Pradesh saw a historic Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya, where over 26 million lamps illuminated the city, setting two Guinness World Records. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to help others light lamps for Diwali, honoring the memory of Nishadraj's friendship with Lord Ram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:07 IST
Lights of Tradition: Deepotsav Illuminates Ayodhya with Record-Breaking Glow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to support those unable to afford Diwali festivities, during a visit to Ayodhya, officials reported.

In the Abhiramdas ward of Ayodhya, Adityanath stressed the cultural significance of Nishadraj's historical friendship with Lord Ram, a relationship that began during the Ramayana era and continues to be celebrated today. He emphasized the importance of this bond to the Nishad community.

Marking the ninth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebration, Ayodhya was brilliantly lit with over 26 million lamps, a spectacle witnessed by thousands of devotees. The event, which set two Guinness World Records, was a testament to the enduring cultural traditions and community spirit in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025