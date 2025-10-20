Lights of Tradition: Deepotsav Illuminates Ayodhya with Record-Breaking Glow
Uttar Pradesh saw a historic Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya, where over 26 million lamps illuminated the city, setting two Guinness World Records. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to help others light lamps for Diwali, honoring the memory of Nishadraj's friendship with Lord Ram.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to support those unable to afford Diwali festivities, during a visit to Ayodhya, officials reported.
In the Abhiramdas ward of Ayodhya, Adityanath stressed the cultural significance of Nishadraj's historical friendship with Lord Ram, a relationship that began during the Ramayana era and continues to be celebrated today. He emphasized the importance of this bond to the Nishad community.
Marking the ninth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebration, Ayodhya was brilliantly lit with over 26 million lamps, a spectacle witnessed by thousands of devotees. The event, which set two Guinness World Records, was a testament to the enduring cultural traditions and community spirit in Uttar Pradesh.
