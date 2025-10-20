Diwali Celebrations Illuminate Kashi with Unity and Tradition

The holy city of Kashi celebrated Diwali with an explosion of colors and lights, as temples and homes were adorned with flowers, lamps, and vibrant decorations. At the heart of the festivities was the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, resplendent with electric lights and fragrant flowers.

In a spirit of unity, Muslim women participated in the celebrations, performing an aarti to Lord Ram, challenging divisive narratives. Meanwhile, athletes lit diyas at a local stadium, exemplifying the message that sport unites communities.

This Diwali, Kashi stood as a testament to the harmonious tapestry of Indian traditions, where religious rituals intertwined with communal solidarity, bringing people together to celebrate shared heritage and culture.

