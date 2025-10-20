Diwali Celebrations Illuminate Kashi with Unity and Tradition
Kashi celebrated Diwali with vibrant decorations and rituals that united diverse communities. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple was adorned, and rituals like 'Annakoot' offerings took place. Remarkably, Muslim women performed an aarti to Lord Ram. Athletes contributed by decorating a stadium, enhancing communal harmony and showcasing unity in tradition.
- Country:
- India
The holy city of Kashi celebrated Diwali with an explosion of colors and lights, as temples and homes were adorned with flowers, lamps, and vibrant decorations. At the heart of the festivities was the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, resplendent with electric lights and fragrant flowers.
In a spirit of unity, Muslim women participated in the celebrations, performing an aarti to Lord Ram, challenging divisive narratives. Meanwhile, athletes lit diyas at a local stadium, exemplifying the message that sport unites communities.
This Diwali, Kashi stood as a testament to the harmonious tapestry of Indian traditions, where religious rituals intertwined with communal solidarity, bringing people together to celebrate shared heritage and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diwali
- Kashi
- unity
- tradition
- temple
- ritual
- Muslim women
- aarti
- sports
- celebration
ALSO READ
A Spiritual Spectacle: Deep Daan at Chitrakoot's Mandakini River
Devotees Celebrate Diwali with Unique Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Tripura’s Spiritual Tourism Boost: Diwali Festival at Maa Tripura Sundari
Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple
CAQM imposes GRAP 2 in Delhi-NCR; AQI of 411 recorded around Akshardham temple