Left Menu

Diwali 2023: Leaders Unite to Celebrate the Festival of Light in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh leaders unite in celebrating Diwali, emphasizing the festival's symbolism of truth, virtue, and positivity. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political figures express hope and good wishes for prosperity and harmony during this auspicious occasion, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation and embracing 'Swadeshi' values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST
Diwali 2023: Leaders Unite to Celebrate the Festival of Light in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, political leaders across parties have come together to celebrate the festival of Diwali, each emphasizing its significance as a symbol of eternal truth, virtue, and positivity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt wishes for the festival, urging for a renaissance in the nation while celebrating the auspicious occasion.

Leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as opposition figures, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of unity, prosperity, and self-reliance during Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025