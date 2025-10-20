Diwali 2023: Leaders Unite to Celebrate the Festival of Light in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh leaders unite in celebrating Diwali, emphasizing the festival's symbolism of truth, virtue, and positivity. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political figures express hope and good wishes for prosperity and harmony during this auspicious occasion, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation and embracing 'Swadeshi' values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:17 IST
In Uttar Pradesh, political leaders across parties have come together to celebrate the festival of Diwali, each emphasizing its significance as a symbol of eternal truth, virtue, and positivity.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt wishes for the festival, urging for a renaissance in the nation while celebrating the auspicious occasion.
Leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as opposition figures, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of unity, prosperity, and self-reliance during Diwali.
