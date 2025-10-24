A Heroine's Homage: Valliamma Munuswami's Journey Immortalized

A new statue commemorating Valliamma Munuswami, who marched with Mohandas Gandhi, was unveiled at Tolstoy Farm near Johannesburg. The site, established by Gandhi, served as a refuge for Indian activists facing racial oppression in early 20th-century South Africa. Valliamma, a teenage activist, became an icon of resistance.

The bust's unveiling was a joint effort led by the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation, in collaboration with cultural and historical groups. Despite previous efforts to honor Valliamma in public spaces facing vandalism, her legacy continues to inspire. The statue now stands beside those of Gandhi and Mandela, acknowledging her contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

Tolstoy Farm, recently revitalized as a community center, symbolizes the enduring fight for freedom. Organizers stress the importance of recognizing Valliamma's sacrifices, which have previously been overlooked in South Africa. Her story now joins the larger narrative of resilience and hope that the site represents.

