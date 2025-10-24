Left Menu

A Heroine's Homage: Valliamma Munuswami's Journey Immortalized

A bust honoring Valliamma Munuswami, a teenage martyr who marched with Gandhi in South Africa, was unveiled at Tolstoy Farm. Valliamma became a symbol of resistance against racist laws, inspiring future generations. The Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation and others commemorated her legacy alongside statues of Gandhi and Mandela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:17 IST
A Heroine's Homage: Valliamma Munuswami's Journey Immortalized
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A new statue commemorating Valliamma Munuswami, who marched with Mohandas Gandhi, was unveiled at Tolstoy Farm near Johannesburg. The site, established by Gandhi, served as a refuge for Indian activists facing racial oppression in early 20th-century South Africa. Valliamma, a teenage activist, became an icon of resistance.

The bust's unveiling was a joint effort led by the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation, in collaboration with cultural and historical groups. Despite previous efforts to honor Valliamma in public spaces facing vandalism, her legacy continues to inspire. The statue now stands beside those of Gandhi and Mandela, acknowledging her contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

Tolstoy Farm, recently revitalized as a community center, symbolizes the enduring fight for freedom. Organizers stress the importance of recognizing Valliamma's sacrifices, which have previously been overlooked in South Africa. Her story now joins the larger narrative of resilience and hope that the site represents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025