A Heroine's Homage: Valliamma Munuswami's Journey Immortalized
A bust honoring Valliamma Munuswami, a teenage martyr who marched with Gandhi in South Africa, was unveiled at Tolstoy Farm. Valliamma became a symbol of resistance against racist laws, inspiring future generations. The Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation and others commemorated her legacy alongside statues of Gandhi and Mandela.
- Country:
- South Africa
A new statue commemorating Valliamma Munuswami, who marched with Mohandas Gandhi, was unveiled at Tolstoy Farm near Johannesburg. The site, established by Gandhi, served as a refuge for Indian activists facing racial oppression in early 20th-century South Africa. Valliamma, a teenage activist, became an icon of resistance.
The bust's unveiling was a joint effort led by the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation, in collaboration with cultural and historical groups. Despite previous efforts to honor Valliamma in public spaces facing vandalism, her legacy continues to inspire. The statue now stands beside those of Gandhi and Mandela, acknowledging her contribution to the struggle against apartheid.
Tolstoy Farm, recently revitalized as a community center, symbolizes the enduring fight for freedom. Organizers stress the importance of recognizing Valliamma's sacrifices, which have previously been overlooked in South Africa. Her story now joins the larger narrative of resilience and hope that the site represents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inflatable Resistance: How Humor and Costumes Challenge Power
Diwali Greetings Connect Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Activist Anna Hazare
Norway's $2 Trillion Fund Pushes for Climate Compliance Amid U.S. Resistance
Travis Kelce Teams Up with Activist Investor to Revitalize Six Flags
Activist Investor Sparks Fluor Corp Share Rally Amid Strategic Moves