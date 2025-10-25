Tragic Drowning at Chhath Puja Preparations in Jharkhand

A tragic incident struck Jharkhand's Sahibganj district as two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during preparations for the Chhath Puja ritual. Police report that the accident happened at Bascola Ghat on Friday evening when Sanjay Choudhary, 17, and Om Mahaldar, 14, attempted a ritual bath.

The teenagers, along with a third friend, went to make the traditional 'arghya' preparations at the riverbank. While locals successfully rescued one teen, the others were swept away by the strong currents. River Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Luv Kumar, confirmed the details to PTI.

Efforts to locate the boys were suspended Friday night due to darkness. However, aided by local divers, the search resumed on Saturday morning, resulting in the recovery of the boys' bodies. The community is in mourning as the Chhath festival, beginning Saturday, coincides with this devastating loss.

