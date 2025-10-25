Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Chhath Puja Preparations in Jharkhand

Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga during Chhath Puja preparations in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The incident occurred as the boys took a bath after setting up ritual preparations. While one was rescued, two others were not as fortunate. Their bodies were recovered the following morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:17 IST
Tragic Drowning at Chhath Puja Preparations in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck Jharkhand's Sahibganj district as two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during preparations for the Chhath Puja ritual. Police report that the accident happened at Bascola Ghat on Friday evening when Sanjay Choudhary, 17, and Om Mahaldar, 14, attempted a ritual bath.

The teenagers, along with a third friend, went to make the traditional 'arghya' preparations at the riverbank. While locals successfully rescued one teen, the others were swept away by the strong currents. River Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Luv Kumar, confirmed the details to PTI.

Efforts to locate the boys were suspended Friday night due to darkness. However, aided by local divers, the search resumed on Saturday morning, resulting in the recovery of the boys' bodies. The community is in mourning as the Chhath festival, beginning Saturday, coincides with this devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025