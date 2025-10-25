Tragic Drowning at Chhath Puja Preparations in Jharkhand
Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga during Chhath Puja preparations in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The incident occurred as the boys took a bath after setting up ritual preparations. While one was rescued, two others were not as fortunate. Their bodies were recovered the following morning.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident struck Jharkhand's Sahibganj district as two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during preparations for the Chhath Puja ritual. Police report that the accident happened at Bascola Ghat on Friday evening when Sanjay Choudhary, 17, and Om Mahaldar, 14, attempted a ritual bath.
The teenagers, along with a third friend, went to make the traditional 'arghya' preparations at the riverbank. While locals successfully rescued one teen, the others were swept away by the strong currents. River Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Luv Kumar, confirmed the details to PTI.
Efforts to locate the boys were suspended Friday night due to darkness. However, aided by local divers, the search resumed on Saturday morning, resulting in the recovery of the boys' bodies. The community is in mourning as the Chhath festival, beginning Saturday, coincides with this devastating loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- drowning
- teenagers
- Chhath Puja
- Ganga River
- Sahibganj
- district
- rituals
- rescue
- recovery
ALSO READ
Manipur's Bishnupur District Gears Up for Secure Harvesting Season
NITI Aayog organises regional best practices seminar under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme in Varanasi
Tragic Incident at Kali Puja: Brutal Assault in Odisha's Puri District
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.
North Carolina Redistricting Sparks Political Tensions