Delhi BJP Reopens Chhath Ghat: A Cultural Revival
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has reopened a Chhath ghat near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station, previously closed by the AAP government in 2020. The reopening aims to celebrate cultural festivals and fulfill the aspirations of the Purvanchali community, particularly the Bihari community in East Delhi.
In a move hailed as a cultural revival, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva reopened a Chhath ghat near the Yamuna Bank Metro Station, which had been closed under the previous AAP administration in 2020, according to a party statement.
Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of obstructing religious festivities, emphasizing that the current BJP-led government is committed to celebrating all festivals with vigor. He highlighted that the ghat's reopening was in response to community requests, aiming to meet the cultural needs of the Bihari population within nearby neighborhoods.
The ceremony was attended by various BJP leaders and community members, as they engaged in cleanup activities at the site. The initiative was praised by the Purvanchali community and the Bihar Jagran Manch, who had petitioned for the ghat's reconstruction.
