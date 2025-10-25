Left Menu

Reviving Marathi Heritage: Fadnavis's Vision for Riddhapur

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced plans to develop Marathi Bhasha Vidyapeeth in Amravati into a world-class institution. Speaking at the All India Mahanubhav Parishad, he emphasized the importance of preserving Marathi's heritage. Funds have been allocated to enhance pilgrimage sites linked to the Mahanubhav sect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:09 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Saturday the government's commitment to elevate the Marathi Bhasha Vidyapeeth in Riddhapur, Amravati, to international acclaim.

During the 38th All India Mahanubhav Parishad in Nashik, he highlighted Riddhapur's pivotal role in perpetuating the Marathi language while addressing challenges faced by the Mahanubhav community.

Fadnavis stressed the historical contributions of Sarvagna Chakradhar Swami and classical texts like 'Leelacharitra' and 'Dnyaneshwari' in shaping Marathi as a classical language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

