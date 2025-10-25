Reviving Marathi Heritage: Fadnavis's Vision for Riddhapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Saturday the government's commitment to elevate the Marathi Bhasha Vidyapeeth in Riddhapur, Amravati, to international acclaim.

During the 38th All India Mahanubhav Parishad in Nashik, he highlighted Riddhapur's pivotal role in perpetuating the Marathi language while addressing challenges faced by the Mahanubhav community.

Fadnavis stressed the historical contributions of Sarvagna Chakradhar Swami and classical texts like 'Leelacharitra' and 'Dnyaneshwari' in shaping Marathi as a classical language.

