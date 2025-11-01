From Non-Vegetarian to Advocate of Unity: VP Radhakrishnan's Spiritual Transformation in Kashi
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan recounts his transformation from non-vegetarianism after visiting Kashi 25 years ago. At the inauguration of a new lodging facility in Varanasi, he praised the Nagarathar community's contributions and highlighted the role of leaders like Modi and Adityanath in Kashi's spiritual revival.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan shared his personal transformation journey from a non-vegetarian lifestyle after visiting Kashi 25 years ago, crediting a bath in the sacred Ganga river as a catalyst for his change. During a recent ceremony, he inaugurated a lodging facility in Varanasi, constructed by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society.
Radhakrishnan highlighted the profound transformation in Kashi over the last two decades, attributing much of it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He praised the Nagarathar community for their significant social service contributions, particularly their Rs 60 crore donation for the newly opened satram, which serves as a testament to faith, resilience, and interregional cooperation.
The Vice President emphasized the cultural linkage between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, underscoring initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the return of the Annapurani Devi idol. These acts symbolize the spiritual renaissance happening in Kashi, underlining the enduring bond between North and South India, reflected in both cultural and religious traditions.
