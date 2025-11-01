Celebrating State Formation Days: Amit Shah's Message of Progress and Prosperity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to several Indian states on their state formation days, praising their progress and cultural heritage. He highlights ongoing efforts against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and commends each state's unique contributions to India's growth, wishing continued prosperity for all.
On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Haryana, marking their state formation days. In a series of messages, Shah commended each state for its progress in public welfare, cleanliness, and prosperity.
In a special message to Chhattisgarh, Shah underscored the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by 2026. He hailed the state's tribal culture and arts while emphasizing efforts to eliminate the red terror, promising a new era of development.
Messages were also directed to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, highlighting their rich cultural heritage and economic contributions. Shah wished for their continuous advancement under the leadership of the central and respective state governments.
