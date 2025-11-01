Left Menu

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Call for National Unity

'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, celebrates its 150th anniversary. RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale emphasizes its unifying power amid divisive tendencies. The composition, sung by Tagore in 1896, symbolizes patriotism and national consciousness, inspiring India's freedom movement. The RSS urges internalization of its spirit for nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urges citizens to embrace the song's spirit amid rising societal divisions.

Highlighting the national song's role in fostering dedication and unity, Hosabale mentions its continuing influence and calls for its internalization during these times.

As integral to India's patriotic lexicon, 'Vande Mataram' has inspired freedom fighters and found a lasting legacy in press and literature. The RSS commemorates this milestone, encouraging nation-building inspired by its message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

