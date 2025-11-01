150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Call for National Unity

On the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urges citizens to embrace the song's spirit amid rising societal divisions.

Highlighting the national song's role in fostering dedication and unity, Hosabale mentions its continuing influence and calls for its internalization during these times.

As integral to India's patriotic lexicon, 'Vande Mataram' has inspired freedom fighters and found a lasting legacy in press and literature. The RSS commemorates this milestone, encouraging nation-building inspired by its message.

