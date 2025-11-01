Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: Indian States Mark Formation Day with Pride

Several Indian states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab, celebrated their Formation Day with pride. Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes, highlighting each region's contributions to India's progress. The occasion was marked by reflections on cultural heritage and commitments to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:15 IST
Numerous Indian states and Union Territories marked their Formation Day with pride, as political leaders emphasized their role in the nation's progress. On Saturday, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab celebrated, while others like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka commemorated their day on November 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on social media, applauding the states' contributions to national development. He honored regions like Chhattisgarh for setting benchmarks of progress and commented on Kerala's global achievements in creativity and innovation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged these celebrations, stressing each region's unique role in India's journey. Haryana's governor highlighted the state's cultural and agricultural richness, while tributes were paid to those significant in uniting today's Karnataka.

