Celebrating Unity: Indian States Mark Formation Day with Pride

Numerous Indian states and Union Territories marked their Formation Day with pride, as political leaders emphasized their role in the nation's progress. On Saturday, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab celebrated, while others like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka commemorated their day on November 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on social media, applauding the states' contributions to national development. He honored regions like Chhattisgarh for setting benchmarks of progress and commented on Kerala's global achievements in creativity and innovation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also acknowledged these celebrations, stressing each region's unique role in India's journey. Haryana's governor highlighted the state's cultural and agricultural richness, while tributes were paid to those significant in uniting today's Karnataka.