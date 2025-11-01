Left Menu

Security Tightened for Jhiri Mela: Honoring Baba Jitto’s Legacy

The Jhiri Mela, honoring Baba Jitto's sacrifice, is set to commence from November 4. Security measures are emphasized to ensure safety amidst potential threats. Officials focus on coordinated efforts involving traffic, medical facilities, and emergency preparedness to handle the large influx of pilgrims visiting the Baba Jitto temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:15 IST
Security Tightened for Jhiri Mela: Honoring Baba Jitto’s Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The Jhiri Mela, an annual event commemorating the 16th-century martyr Baba Jitto, is scheduled to begin on November 4 in Jammu. Authorities have emphasized robust security planning and collaboration among various agencies to manage potential threats during the 10-day festival.

In a recent meeting, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with other security officials, discussed strategies for managing the expected influx of devotees. The meeting focused on traffic regulation, medical facilities, and emergency response measures to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

A parallel review of traffic arrangements was conducted by DIG (traffic) Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, who directed officers to ensure efficient flow, parking conveniences, and security measures. Emphasis was placed on anti-sabotage strategies, CCTV surveillance, and night patrolling to secure the venue against any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025