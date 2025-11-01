Security Tightened for Jhiri Mela: Honoring Baba Jitto’s Legacy

The Jhiri Mela, an annual event commemorating the 16th-century martyr Baba Jitto, is scheduled to begin on November 4 in Jammu. Authorities have emphasized robust security planning and collaboration among various agencies to manage potential threats during the 10-day festival.

In a recent meeting, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with other security officials, discussed strategies for managing the expected influx of devotees. The meeting focused on traffic regulation, medical facilities, and emergency response measures to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

A parallel review of traffic arrangements was conducted by DIG (traffic) Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, who directed officers to ensure efficient flow, parking conveniences, and security measures. Emphasis was placed on anti-sabotage strategies, CCTV surveillance, and night patrolling to secure the venue against any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)