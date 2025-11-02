Star-Struck: Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Shah Rukh Khan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media on Saturday night to extend birthday wishes to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately calling him her 'brother.'

In her post on X, Banerjee praised Khan's contributions to Indian cinema and wished him continued success. The Trinamool Congress leader's well-known friendship with the star is evident, as Khan is West Bengal's brand ambassador and a frequent attendee of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Khan, one of India's most renowned film figures, celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

