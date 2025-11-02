Left Menu

Star-Struck: Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Shah Rukh Khan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended birthday wishes to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as her brother. Banerjee and Khan share a warm relationship, with Khan serving as the brand ambassador of West Bengal and regularly attending the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 01:00 IST
Star-Struck: Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media on Saturday night to extend birthday wishes to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately calling him her 'brother.'

In her post on X, Banerjee praised Khan's contributions to Indian cinema and wished him continued success. The Trinamool Congress leader's well-known friendship with the star is evident, as Khan is West Bengal's brand ambassador and a frequent attendee of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Khan, one of India's most renowned film figures, celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025