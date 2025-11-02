Left Menu

Illuminating Tradition: Deepotsav at Shree Pandurang Temple

The Shree Pandurang temple in Sankhalim, North Goa, glowed with thousands of diyas during Deepotsav on the eve of Ekadashi. Led by State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the event celebrated unity, faith, and prosperity. The 14th-century temple, tied to the Rane family, hosted a gathering of all ages.

Thousands of 'diyas' lit up the Shree Pandurang temple in Sankhalim, North Goa, bringing to life an ancient tradition on the eve of Ekadashi. The Deepotsav event symbolized a radiant display of faith and unity.

Leading the celebration was State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, whose family history is entwined with the 14th-century temple. Rane expressed joy at the communal spirit of lighting lamps and sharing happiness across generations.

In a social media post, Rane highlighted the significance of the festival as a beacon of harmony and brighter futures, unifying people to cherish togetherness and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

