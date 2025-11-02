Bollywood Mourns: Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Passes Away at 89

Beloved Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is mourning the death of his mother, Hemwanti Devi, who passed away at 89 in Belsand, Bihar. The family announced that she died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 31.

In a statement, the family revealed that Tripathi was present during his mother's final moments, emphasizing the close-knit nature of their relationship. Her final rites occurred on November 1 in Belsand, attended by family and friends.

Amidst the sorrow, the family has asked for privacy. Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for roles in 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur', and 'Criminal Justice', continues to represent the legacy of commitment in the industry with credits like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Stree'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)