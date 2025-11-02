Left Menu

The Louvre Heist: Unveiling the Intriguing Plot and Arrests

Four suspects face preliminary charges related to a daring $102 million crown jewel heist at the Louvre. The prosecutor highlighted the close connections between suspects, two with prior convictions. Authorities continue searching for a missing suspect and anyone who commissioned the brazen crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant breakthrough in the audacious Louvre theft case, four suspects have been charged and jailed. Three are believed to be the masterminds behind the stunning heist, executing the bold theft of crown jewels valued at a staggering $102 million. Authorities have noted the apparent close ties between these individuals.

Authorities revealed that two of the suspects had prior convictions and reside in the northern suburbs of Paris. Investigators are still hunting for another suspect, believed to be part of the criminal group, and for any possible instigators who might have commissioned the theft.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau commented on the minimalist confessions from the suspects. The probe continues as investigators scrutinize every lead in hopes of retrieving the missing jewels and holding all responsible parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

